5.26.17 Issue

Richard ‘Dick’ Glazer passed away in his home on May 19 at age 79. Services were held May 21 at Temple Israel.

He was predeceased by wife, Phyllis Bernstein Glazer, and sister, Harlene Lewin.

He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Jordana, and John and Jennifer Glazer; and grandchildren: David, Grant, Emily, Danny and Jane.

Richard loved his family, work, friends and community. He was a respected businessman, as well as, an avid football, golf and auto enthusiast. To his family he leaves many lessons, blessings and traditions. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be made in his name to the Cornerstone Scholarship Fund at the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation.