Phoenix Ariel Mavropoulos and Sophia Mavropoulos

5.4.17 Issue

Phoenix Ariel Mavropoulos and Sophia Mavropoulos, son and daughter of Karen Klingberg and Dimitrios Mavropoulos, will celebrate their B’nai Mitzvah on Saturday, May 13, at Beth El Synagogue.

Phoenix is a seventh-grade Honor Roll student at Bennington Middle School. He holds a State Champion title in taekwondo and currently plays hockey with the Omaha Jr. Lancers. Other interests include wrestling, track, reading and science.

Sophia is a sixth grade student at Friedel Jewish Academy. She holds a State Champion title in gymnastics. Other interests include swimming, hip-hop and writing.

For their B’nai Mitzvah project they raised funds to help bring clean water to people in developing countries.