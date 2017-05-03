Select Page

Phoenix Ariel Mavropoulos and Sophia Mavropoulos

by | May 3, 2017 | Bat Mitzvahs & Bar Mitzvahs, Local News

5.4.17 Issue

mavropoulos-phoenix-webmavropoulos-sophia-webPhoenix Ariel Mavropoulos and Sophia Mavropoulos, son and daughter of Karen Klingberg and Dimitrios Mavropoulos, will celebrate their B’nai Mitzvah on Saturday, May 13, at Beth El Synagogue.

Phoenix is a seventh-grade Honor Roll student at Bennington Middle School. He holds a State Champion title in taekwondo and currently plays hockey with the Omaha Jr. Lancers. Other interests include wrestling, track, reading and science.

Sophia is a sixth grade student at Friedel Jewish Academy. She holds a State Champion title in gymnastics. Other interests include swimming, hip-hop and writing.

For their B’nai Mitzvah project they raised funds to help bring clean water to people in developing countries.