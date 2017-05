5.12.17 Issue

Lauren and Jeff Nathan of Orlando, FL announce the March 28 birth of their son, Oliver Rhodes.

He is named for great-grandmother, Rhoda Davis Blatt.

He has a sister, Lila Esther Nathan

Grandparents are Carol and Ira Nathan of Omaha, and Lisa and Lenny Frazer of Ormond Beach, FL.

Great-grandparents are Lois and Barry Kalin and Diane and Sidney Frazier, both of Ormond Beach, FL.