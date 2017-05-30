Milder/Murphy

6.2.17 Issue

Cassidy Alexis Milder and Christopher Stewart Murphy of Austin, Texas, were married on May 6, 2017, at Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The ceremony was officiated by Cantor Bernie Zahn.

The bride is the daughter of Julia Kraber and Ken Milder of Scottsdale, AZ and Jennifer LaMoureaux of Tucson, AZ and the granddaughter of Adrienne Milder of Hermosa Beach, CA and the late Orvel Milder, Ron and Lee LaMoureaux of Phoenix, AZ and the late Marcia Hartley.

Cassidy graduated from University of Arizona with a BA in Communications and Sociology and an MA in Advertising and Public Relations from University of Texas. She is a Marketing Manager at Demand Generation Marketing.

Her maid of honor was her sister, Caitlin Milder and her attendants were Kathryn Nail, Anna Rash and Jazmine Russell.

The groom is the son of Jeannine and Jim Murphy of Carrollton, TX and the grandson of Rosalie Neel of Noblesville, IN, the late John Neel, and the late Harlan and Mary Pauline Murphy.

Chris is a graduate of the University of Texas with a BA in Government and he earned his Juris Doctorate from University of Houston. He works for Oracle Corporation.

His best man was Raynor Choate and his attendants were Conrad Fried, Brandon Dugie and Paul LeBlanc.

After a wedding trip to Italy and the Greek Islands the couple will reside in Austin, TX.