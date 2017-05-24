Select Page

May 24, 2017

5.26.17 Issue

Maxine Simons passed away on May 12 at age 93. Services were held May 15  at Beth El Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Misle; and grandson, Jason Fields.

She is survived by her husband, Milton; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Judy Simons, and daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Alan Parsow, Sharl and Kerry Fields; grandchildren, Jim Simons, John and Heather Simons, Josh Parsow, Danny Parsow, Michael Parsow, Jared Fields, Andy and Hilary Misle, Amy Misle-Elmore and Tony Elmore; great granchildren: Carter Simons and Maysie Simons.

Memorials may be made to the Beth El Cemetery Fund or the Seth Rich Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.bethel-omaha.org, the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home at www.rbjh.com or the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society at www.nebraskajhs.com.