5.26.17 Issue

Maxine Simons passed away on May 12 at age 93. Services were held May 15 at Beth El Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Misle; and grandson, Jason Fields.

She is survived by her husband, Milton; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Judy Simons, and daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Alan Parsow, Sharl and Kerry Fields; grandchildren, Jim Simons, John and Heather Simons, Josh Parsow, Danny Parsow, Michael Parsow, Jared Fields, Andy and Hilary Misle, Amy Misle-Elmore and Tony Elmore; great granchildren: Carter Simons and Maysie Simons.

Memorials may be made to the Beth El Cemetery Fund or the Seth Rich Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.bethel-omaha.org, the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home at www.rbjh.com or the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society at www.nebraskajhs.com.