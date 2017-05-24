5.26.17 Issue

Justin “Judd” Manvitz passed away on May 14 at age 90. Services were held May 18 at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive. Private interment, Beth El Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Eva (Cohn) Manvitz.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Phyllis Manvitz; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Wendy Manvitz, and daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Kyle Hutchings; grandchildren: Alissa Matt Arbeiter, Diana and Jason Williams, David Manvitz, Steffany, Whittany and Bradley Hutchings, Victoria and Brent Rice; great-grandchildren: Addison and Jackson Wiliams; and other loving relatives.

Following his service in the US Navy and the Marine Corps as a Corpsman, during World War II, he attended the University of Nebraska and Omaha University, where he lettered in baseball, graduating in 1949. He played in the Industrial Baseball League for Shell Oil for two years. In the early 1950s he returned to Omaha and joined the family business, Omaha Compound, which his father founded in 1924. He retired in 2010. During his life he was active as a Mason, Omaha Rotary, B’nai B’rith and had an active interest in Creighton University and the University of Nebraska sports.

Memorials may be made to the organization of your choice.