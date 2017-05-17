5.19.17 Issue

Harold M. Abrahamson passed away on April 24 at age 90. Services were held April 26, at Beth El Cemetery, 84th & L Street.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ben W. and Fannie Abrahamson; brother, Norman Abrahamson; and son, Bruce Abrahamson.

He is survived by wife, Helen; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Linda Abrahamson; daughter-in-law, Gaylene Abrahamson; daughter and son-in-law, Ellene and Stan Edelstein; grandchildren: Amy Roseland, Julie Kestner, Kristopher Abrahamson, Danielle Bahls, Sarah, Sam and Julia Edelstein, and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, American Cancer Society, Nebraska Humane Society, or the organization of your choice.