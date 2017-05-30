6.2.17 Issue

Harold E. Bernstein passed away on May 12 peacefully at his Omaha home at age 96. A private burial was held on May 16 at Temple Israel Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at Temple Israel.

He was preceded in death by parents Grace and Louis Bernstein, sisters Rae Brodkey, Pauline Friedman Mayer and Shirley Kulakofsky.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Millie Bernstein; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Bruce Goldstein of Minneapolis; son and daughter-in-law, John and Nancy Bernstein of Denver; grandchildren: Aaron and Michelle Goldstein; Danny and Blair Goldstein, Max Bernstein and Madeleine Bernstein; great-granddaughter, Jordyn Goldstein; brother-in-law, Mort Zuber and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Beverly Zuber; and nieces and nephews.

Harold was born in Council Bluffs in 1921. He went to college at the University of Nebraska in 1939. During World War II, he served in the US Army Air Corp. After the war, he returned to the University of Nebraska and graduated from there in 1946. While at Nebraska, he was a member of ZBT Fraternity, where he made many life-long friends. Harold was a successful and well-respected businessman in Council Bluffs for 50 years. He was a partner in the Peoples Department Store and later founded Peoples True Value, a large hardware and home center store in Council Bluffs. Upon the sale of his business in 1996, Harold enjoyed over 20 years of active retirement. During his 50 years in business, he was recognized and honored many times for his leadership and involvement in the Council Bluffs business community. In addition to his business activities, Harold was a life-long member of Temple Israel and supporter of the Jewish Federation of Omaha and other Jewish causes and organizations. He was an avid sports fan, a 50 year Nebraska football season ticket holder, and enjoyed golf and regularly worked out at the JCC well into his 90s. He was a man of high integrity, he had numerous friends, and was loved by many.

Memorials may be made to the Phil Sokolof Fitness Center at the Omaha Jewish Community Center, Temple Israel or the organization of your choice.