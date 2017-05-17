Greenspan/Gellman

5.19.17 Issue

Dana Erin Greenspan and Jay David Gellman were married on April 29, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL. The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Alan Freedman of Austin, TX.

The bride is the daughter of Roberta Greenspan and Ricky Greenspan, both of Highland Park, IL, and the granddaughter of Claire and Lee Greenspan of blessed memory and Rose and Maurice Unger of blessed memory, all of Chicago.

Dana graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a concentration in Business, and she is a Senior Marketing Manager at Hyatt Corporation.

The groom is the son of Lynne (Friedel) and Steven Gellman of Austin, TX, and the grandson of Phyllis and Leonard Friedel of blessed memory, originally from Omaha, NE, and Cele and Saul Gellman of blessed memory from Austin, TX.

Jay is a graduate from the University of Wisconsin at Madison with a double major in Finance and Risk Management, and he is a Senior Portfolio Manager at BMO Private Bank.

The couple resides in Chicago.