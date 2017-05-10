Charles Michael Blum

5.12.17 Issue

Charles Michael Blum, son of Rachel Blum and Mike Blum, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, May 20, at Temple Israel.

Charlie is a seventh-grade honor roll student at Davis Middle School. He has received awards for his grades and attendance at Davis Middle School.

Charlie LOVES basketball! He enjoys playing the game, watching the game, playing NBA 2K, and even helps coach a third grade instructional league. He enjoys all sports and being active, likes listening to music, and loves shopping for shoes, especially when it’s with his friends.

For his mitzvah project, Charlie volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club North Omaha unit, where he spent his afternoons with the kids in their program. He played basketball with them, worked on projects and helped serve snacks to all participants on a weekly basis.

Grandparents are Phoebe Shkolnick of Omaha and the late Dave Shkolnick, and Mary and Paul Blum of Omaha.