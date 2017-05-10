Benjamin Kutler

5.12.17 Issue

Benjamin Kutler, son of Pam and Bruce Kutler, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, May 20, at Beth El Synagogue.

Benjamin is a seventh-grade honors student at Westside Middle School, and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

Benjamin plays baseball for Hosey’s Heroes and is a member of Westside Connection Show Choir.

For his mitzvah project, Benjamin volunteered with the Special Olympics. He also participated in the Holocaust Remember Us Project, and will be honoring a child of the Holocaust in his Bar Mitzvah.

He has a sister, Emily.

Grandparents are the late Ben and Harriet Kutler, Myrna Myers and the late Mark Myers of Arizona, Donna Stern and the late Harvey Stern of California.