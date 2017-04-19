Yanira Kaplan

4.21.17 Issue

Yanira Kaplan, daughter of Stacy and Corey Kaplan, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, April 29, at Anshe Emet Synagogue in Chicago, IL.

Yanira is a seventh-grade student at Chicago Jewish Day School.

Yanira enjoys piano, karate, Camp Young Judea, Saturday Night Live, and all things Hamilton.

For her mitzvah project, Yanira worked with FreeGeek Chicago, a not for profit organization seeking to both bridge the digital divide and recycle used technology in an environmentally safe manner.

Grandparents are Ronna and the late Gene Kaplan of Omaha.