4.14.17 Issue

Techiya Shirel Shimona Gold succumbed to her lengthy struggle with mental suffering on Jan. 30 at age 28.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, former Omahans Ervin and Miriam Simon, and uncle, Neil Simon.

In Israel she is survived by her parents, Baruch and Sara Gold, brothers, Natanel and Shlomo Gold, their spouses and beloved nieces and nephews. Survivors in the U.S. are grandmother Bea Gold; sisters, Chava Gold and Dania Gold Namdar; aunts, Julie Simon Martens, Sandra Gold, Penny Novello and their spouses.

She was the daughter of former Omahan Sara Gold (née Sally Simon).

Memorials may be made in her memory designated to the Mad in America Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to rethink psychiatric care in the US and abroad: https://www.madinamerica.com/donate.