Sheldon (Shelly) Lincoln passed away April 1 at age 92 in Palm Desert, CA. There was a private burial held.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Wooten, parents, Ruth and Jack Lincoln; son, Brian Scott Lincoln; brothers, Irving, Norman, Harry and Harold; and sisters, Helen Frenkel, Gloria Cohen and Martha Bind.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie, son, Douglas, sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Chris and Jake and Dianne; grandchildren: Reed, Jewel and Jase; brother, Joe; sisters, Shirley Lipsey and Betty Black.