SCHEER/HABER

4.14.17 Issue

Abby Scheer and Joshua Haber were married April 9 at Beth El followed by a reception at Magnolia Hotel in Omaha. The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Steven Abraham.

She is the daughter of Rita and Robert Yaffe of Omaha, and Beth and Michael Scheer of Jacksonville, FL, and the granddaughter of Bella Kaplan of Boca Raton, FL.

The bride graduated from Indiana University where she received her National Louis MA in Education. She works for Charter Schools of Chicago.

Her matron of honor was her cousin and friend, Stacy Wegener, maid of honor was her friend, Michelle Goldberg and her attendants were her sisters-in-law, Caryn Scheer and Angela Abenaim, and friend, Adrien Loncar.

The groom is the son of Barbara and Ken Haber of Paramus, NJ. He is the grandson of Charlotte and Eugene Haber of New York.

The groom received a BA Institute of Culinary from Hofstra University. He works for PF Chang’s in Omaha.

The best man was his brother, Michael Haber and his groomsmen were friends Ben Nisan, Curtis Mulder, and brother-in-law, Marc Scheer.

Following the wedding the couple will live in Omaha.