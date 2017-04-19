Kennedy Clark

4.21.17 Issue

Kennedy Brooklyn Clark, daughter of Kimara and Kevin Clark, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, April 29, at Temple Israel.

Kennedy is a seventh-grade honor roll student at Kiewit Middle School.

She enjoys club volleyball, select basketball, softball, track, speech/debate team and playing with her dogs, Jake and Packer.

For her mitzvah project, Kennedy participated in the Urban Plung with Tri-Faith, which was a weekend of multiple community projects. She also completed a drive for Together, Inc. where she raised the money and donated 200 hygiene kits.

She has two brothers, Cooper and Jackson.

Grandparents are Frances and Richard Juro, Mary Claire and Lyle Clark.

Great-grandparents are the late Merriam and Harold Cooperman.