4.14.17 Issue

Jack C. Rockman passed away March 20. Services were held on March 23 in London, England.

He was preceded in death by Corinne Rockman.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Stacey and son, Stephen; grandchildren: Dominic (Gill), Sam, Daniel, Oliver, Caroline and Misha Rockman; partner, Shirley Shapiro; and sister Rita Gromb.

Memorials may be made to the Eileen S. Erman CDC Fund at the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation.