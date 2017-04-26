Select Page

Galina Elizarova

Galina Elizarova passed away on April 18 at age 58. Services were held April 21 at Beth El Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Alex Dobin; daughter and son-in-law, Anastasia Elizarova and Alexi Sher; sister and brother-in-law, Dianna Vinogradova and Alexi Govorov; mother-in-law, Vera Dobin; former mother-in-law, Lora Elizarova; ex-husband, Igor Elizarov.

Galina was one of those unique people about whom no one could ever say anything bad.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice House of Omaha.