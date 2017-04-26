4.28.17 Issue

Galina Elizarova passed away on April 18 at age 58. Services were held April 21 at Beth El Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Alex Dobin; daughter and son-in-law, Anastasia Elizarova and Alexi Sher; sister and brother-in-law, Dianna Vinogradova and Alexi Govorov; mother-in-law, Vera Dobin; former mother-in-law, Lora Elizarova; ex-husband, Igor Elizarov.

Galina was one of those unique people about whom no one could ever say anything bad.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice House of Omaha.