Elizabeth Matz

4.14.17 Issue

Elizabeth Matz, daughter of Stacie Spies-Matz and Jay Matz, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, April 22, at Temple Israel.

Elizabeth is a seventh-grade student at Westside Middle School.

She enjoys playing basketball, guitar, swimming, golf, skiing and spending time with family and friends.

For her mitzvah project, Elizabeth worked with a little boy with Down Syndrome. Together they played games, went to the zoo, swimming and out for milkshakes.

She has two sisters, Samantha (16) and Meredith (15).

Grandparents are Simone and Allan Spies of Delray Beach, FL, and Donna and Monte Matz of Omaha.