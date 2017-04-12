4.14.17 Issue

Edythe Krasne of Council Bluffs passed away April 5. Services were held April 9 at Oak Hill Cemetary, 1350 East Pierce Street, Council Bluffs. A Visitation with the family followed at the home of Gail and Tom Kenkel.

She was preceeded in death by husband Lloyd Krasne.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and John McKinley, Gail and Tom Kenkel, and son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Amy Krasne; grandchildren: Melissa and Britt Gray, Chuck and Kim McKinley, Matt and Anna Kenkel, Eddie and Deborah Kenkel, Liz Cleveland and Ellie Krasne; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the organization of your choice.