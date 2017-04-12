EDELSTEIN/PALAY

4.14.17 Issue

Stan and Ellene Edelstein of Omaha would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Sarah Edelstein to David Palay, son of Howard and Patti Palay of Minneapolis.

Sarah completed her undergraduate education at the University of Kansas and received her doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She currently works at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She is the grand daughter of Harold and Helen Abrahamson of Omaha and the late Haskell and Edith Edelstein of Denver.

David completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Minnesota. He obtained his MBA at Carlson School of Management and works at Medtronic in operations management. He is the grandson of Lester Seglin and the late Beverly Seglin of Minneapolis and the late Robert and Bertha Palay of Grand Forks, ND.

A Sept. 17, 2017 wedding is planned in Omaha.