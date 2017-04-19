4.21.17 Issue

Former Omahan David Romanik passed away March 28 at age 94 in Dallas. Services were March 30 in Dallas, with interment in Restland Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Gerry Shafer; sons and daughters-in-law, Marc and Susie Romanik of Omaha, and Ron and Beth Romanik of Albuquerque; grandchildren: Randy and Lindsay Romanik, Nikki Jo Romanik and Ben Martin, Max Romanik and Kate Romanik; sister, Betty Rottman of Milwaukee; and brother Leonard of Stuart, FL.

David was born May 29, 1922, in Milwaukee. He was the eldest son of Kate and Joseph Romanik.

After graduating from Washington Heights High School in Milwaukee, he fought in World War II as a B-24 navigator after enlisting in the Army Air Corps at age 19. He served 4 1/2 years and became a 2nd lieutenant.

For 56 years, he had an extensive retail career as a buyer, store manager and consultant. Together with Gerry, the couple owned two different home-related retail specialty stores.

His career led the couple to live in Omaha; Leavenworth, Kan.; Corsicana, Texas; and Dallas. He served as president of Agudas Achim Synagogue in Leavenworth, Kan., and Anshai Torah in Dallas, the congregation he and Gerry helped found in 1980. In 2005 at age 83, he celebrated his second bar mitzvah at Anshai Torah. He was a board director of B’nai B’rith and United Jewish Appeal in the places he lived.

Memorials may be made to Congregation Anshai Torah. 5501 Parker Road, Plano, TX, 75093.