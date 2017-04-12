Birthday: Faye Ruback

4.14.17 Issue

The family of Faye Ruback sends loving birthday wishes to her as she celebrates her 90th birthday on April 15.

A native of Minneapolis, Faye moved to Omaha in the late 1940s, shortly after her marriage to Omahan Howard Ruback. At the time of his passing in 2007, the couple had enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage.

Faye’s family includes daughters and sons-in-law Shari and Bob Eades, Nancy and Terry Wiseman, Cindy Ruback and Mark Lowen; son, Randy; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, Mom/Gamma, and many more!