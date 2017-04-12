Ari Benjamin Finkelstein & Ethan Jacob Finkelstein

4.14.17 Issue

Ari Benjamin Finkelstein and Ethan Jacob Finkelstein, sons of Becca and David Finkelstein will become B’nai Mitzvah on Saturday, April 22 at Beth El Synagogue.

Ari is a seventh-grade honor roll student at Kiewit Middle School. His interests include archery, playing the saxophone and spending time with friends and family.

Ethan is a seventh-grade honor roll student at Kiewit Middle School. His interests include basketball, watching baseball and spending time with friends and family.

For their mitzvah project, Ari and Ethan are collecting donations to Jewish Family Services and will lead Beth El students in a learning experience about JFS and their impact on our community.

They have a younger brother, Asher.

Grandparents are Ray and Dianne Ruetsch of Columbia, MO and Sharon and the late Barry Finkelstein of Memphis, TN.