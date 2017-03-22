Zacharia/O’Connell

Terri and Dick Zacharia announce the engagement of their daughter, Kylie, to Teddy O’Connell, son of Beth and Jim O’Connell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Both Kylie and Teddy graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. It was not until they both moved to Chicago that their paths crossed, vhen they joined the same kickball team! Kylie works for CEB as an account manager. Teddy works in digital media sales at The About.com Group.

Kylie is the granddaughter of the late Trickle and Ed Milder and the late Minnette and Sam Zacharia.

Teddy is the grandson of the late Betty and Donald Lewis and the late Catherine and Dennis O’Connell.

A September wedding is planned in Omaha.