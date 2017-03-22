3.24.17 Issue

Stanley Kaplan of Lexington, MA, passed away March 14. Services were held March 16 at Temple Emunah in Lexington, MA, with Interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, MA.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ann A. (Zager) Kaplan, siblings Lucille Hutchins, Earl Kaplan, and Dorothy Kaplan.

He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Maureen Kaplan, David and Bonnie Kaplan, and Charles Kaplan and Lisa Griswold; grandchildren and grandchildren’s spouses: Jessica and Jeremy Rosenblum, Nadine and Christopher Cartwright, Isaac Kaplan, Emily Kaplan, and Jill Kaplan; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Benaya, and Adina Rosenblum.

Stanley was the son of the late Jake and Esther Kaplan. He was born in Omaha on May 4, 1924. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and worked with his father and his brother-in-law, Marvin Kaplan, in the family business, Kaplan Iron & Metal Co.

He was married to his beloved wife for 52 years. In their later years they moved to Nashua, NH, to be near their children and grandchildren, and after his wife died, he lived with his son Michael and daughter-in-law Maureen until his death.

Memorials may be made in his memory to Temple Emunah Endowment Fund, Hebrew Senior Life Hospice Care, Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, or Perkins School for the Blind.