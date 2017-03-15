3.17.17 Issue

Rose Cohn Perelman passed away Feb. 19 at age 95.

She was preceded in death by parents Zalman and Jennie Katz, brother Maurice Katz, sisters, Sara Zalkin and Phyllis Crandel, first husband, Lyman Cohn and second husband Harold Perelman.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Margaret Cohn of San Diego and Jeffrey and Pamela Cohn of Omaha; grandchildren: Danny Cohn and Andrew Miller, and Michael and Asmita Cohn; great-granddaughter, Nora Alice as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was a beloved sister, mother and grandmother.

Memorials made be made to the organization of choice.