Millie and Harold Bernstein

3.24.17 Issue

Millie and Harold Bernstein will celebrate 70 years of marriage on March 30, 2017. They were married in 1947 at the Fontanelle Hotel. Starting their married life in Council Bluffs, Harold was the co-owner of the People’s Department Store. Later Harold opened The People’s True Value Store and Millie worked with him. They moved to Omaha before they both retired in 1995.

They are blessed with four grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-law and one great-granddaughter. Daughter Kay and her husband Bruce live in Minneapolis and son John and his wife Nancy live in Denver.