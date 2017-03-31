Mia Menolascino Zweiback

3.31.17 Issue

Mia Menolascino Zweiback, daughter of Amy and Tim Zweiback, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, April 8, at Temple Israel.

Mia is a seventh-grade student at Westside Middle School. She received the Temple Cantor’s Appreciation Award

Her interests include skiing, Camp Shwayder, art and jewelry making.

For her mitzvah project, Mia works as a counsler at UNMC Menroe-Meyer Institute.

She has a brother, Max and a sister, Nefertiti.

Grandparents are Judy Zweiback and the late Warren Zweiback, and Donna Menolascino and the late Dr. Frank Menolascino.

Great-grandparents are the late Joe and Rosie Zweiback, and Moe and Dorothy Gimp.