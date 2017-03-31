3.31.17 Issue

Marion Gill Slosburg passed away March 10 at age 93 in St. Petersburg, FL.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill Slosburg-Ackerman and son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Donna Slosburg of St Pete Beach, FL; grandson, Jesse August Slosburg Ackerman of Cambridge, MA.

She was born in Chicago to Russian immigrants, Nathan and Lillian Dofsky Gill and Marion attended the University of Illinois where she met her life partner, Harold W. (Bus) Slosburg of Omaha. They were married in 1944 and lived in Omaha for 71 years. Harold died in 2016. Marion enjoyed interior decorating and antiquing and was known for her uncanny ability to find treasures. She was an early ‘Foodie” and gourmet chef. Together with friend, Tham Friedman, they opened the Martham Gallery and cultivated many midwestern artists. Warren Buffett purchased the gallery for his late wife, Susie and later described the acquisition as one of the worst investments of his career.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Millard branch of the Omaha Public Library.