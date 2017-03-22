Kurland/Cohen

3.24.17 Issue

Sandra and Allen Kurland of Council Bluffs announce the engagement of their daughter, Shayna Kurland, to Ben Cohen, son of Fran and Harvey Cohen of Denver.

Shayna graduated from Iowa State Univeristy where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science, and she is a Senior Data Analyst for the Service Employees International Union. She is the granddaughter of Josephine Berg Simes of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Ben earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University and he is a product development engineer at Oakley. He is the grandson of the late Bernice and Don Cohen of Omaha.

The wedding is planned for the late summer of 2017.