Jack Morton Scioli

3.10.17 Issue

Jack Morton Scioli, son of Andee and Anthony Scioli, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Friday, March 17, at Temple Israel and Saturday, March 18, at Beth El.

Jack is a seventh-grade honors student at Westside Middle School and is a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program. He will receive state recognition from the Duke TIP this spring for his 7th grade ACT scores.

Jack plays baseball with the Omaha Pacesetters and is a member of Westside Connection Show Choir.

For his mitzvah project, Jack taught baseball to a good friend with special needs.

He has a brother, Joe.

Grandparents are Pam and Bruce Friedlander, and Frank Scioli and the late Judith Scioli.