Green/Hagemoser

3.10.17 Issue

Sheri and Gary Green announce the engagement of their daughter, Cari Green to Kevin Hagemoser.

The bride-to-be graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bradley University and a Masters degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In addition, Cari is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Counseling from University of Nebraska-Omaha, She works in the Millard Public School district as a Behavorial Disorder Special Education Teacher.

She is the granddaughter of Phyllis Roffman and the late Normand Roffman, and the late Evelyn and Harry A. Green, all of Omaha.

Her fiancé earned his Bachelor of Science-Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He works as an Information officer for Encounter Telehealth in Omaha where he helps Retirement Communities and their patients stay connected to health care providers via the internet.

He is the son of Dorianne and Bret Harpster of Lincoln, and Tim and Manuel Hagemoser of El Paso, TX., and the grandson of Bonnie Hagemoser and Patsy Harpster.

A wedding is planned for May 2017 in Omaha.