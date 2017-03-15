Eli Mario Lopez

3.17.17 Issue

Eli Mario Lopez, son of Amanda and Mario Lopez, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, March 25, at Temple Israel.

Eli is a seventh-grade student at Millard Central Middle School.

Eli enjoys playing video games, baseball and football and is on the MIllard Central football team. He spends his spare time with his family, friends and his dog Little Dude.

For his mitzvah project, Eli volunteers in the Rose Blumkin Home.

Grandparents are Mario Lopez Fuentes, Miriam Magdalena Dominguez Negrete, Patricia Gay Lankford and Tom Lankford.

The Community is invited to celebrate Eli’s bar mitzvah