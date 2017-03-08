3.10.17 Issue

Donald E. Tawzer passed away Feb. 19 in Lincoln. Services were held Feb. 23 in Council Bluffs and officiated by Rev. E. Jon Benson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Carrie Tawzer, mother-in-law and father-in-law, J. Neal and Ardith Sweeney; brothers, Leo, Darrell, Jim, Floyd, Lloyd, and Warren Tawzer.

He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Dorothy, of Lincoln; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Joel Bleicher of Council Bluffs, and Kathy and Jim Niemann of Omaha; son, John Tawzer of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Alison Eggers of Boston, Katherine Eggers of Omaha, Sarah Bleicher of Boston, Aaron Bleicher, Kyle Niemann, both of Omaha; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Lottie Tawzer of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Creighton University and served in US Army.

Memorials may be made to Gateway Sertoma in Lincoln, NE or American Cancer Society.