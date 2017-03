3.17.17 Issue

Tziporah and Max (Mordechai) Marcovitz of Jerusalem, Israel, announce the Feb. 19 birth of their son, David Solomon.

He has a two sisters, Hadassah and Batsheva and a brother, Nachum.

Grandparents are Mimi Rogers and Scott Farkas.

Great-grandparents are Ronald and Elaine Marcovitz and Jerry Farkas.