Bradley Edward Berman

3.31.17 Issue

Bradley Edward Berman, son of Beth Cohen and Harry Berman, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Monday, April 10, at Beth Israel.

Bradley is a seventh-grade student at King Science and Technology Center. He was selected for All-City Chorus and received the student of the week award.

His interests include drone flying, lego engineering and minecrafting.

He has a sister, Zoe.

Grandparents are Sheila and the late Harvey Cohen, and Marilyn and the late Dr. Bradley Berman.