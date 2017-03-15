3.17.17 Issue

Barbara Ann Uehling passed away March 6 at age 65. Services were held March 9 at Beth El Cemetery, 84th and L.

She was preceded in death by parents Samuel and Delma Goodman.

She is survived by husband, Fred; sons, Michael and Matthew; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Toni Goodman and Robert and Barbara Goodman; nieces, Andrea and Lisa, nephew, Eric and their families.

Memorials may be made to the Samuel and Delma Goodman Youth Fund at the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation.