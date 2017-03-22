Abigail Friedland

3.24.17 Issue

Abigail Friedland, daughter of Jackie and Jason, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, April 1, at Temple Israel.

Abigail is a seventh-grade student at Russell Middle School and a member of the Quiz Bowl Team.

She enjoys arts, baking and playing the viola for Russell Orchestra.

For her mitzvah project, Abigail is the Equipment Manager at HETRA and is donating school/art supplies to Completely KIDS.

She has a sister, Nicole.

Grandparents are Shelley and Rick Friedland, and Pat and Lew Stone.