Zachary Evan Atlas

2.24.17 Issue

Zachary Evan Atlas, son of Stacey and Brett Atlas, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, March 4, at Temple Israel.

Zach is a seventh-grade honors student at Westside Middle School and is a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program. He received the Westside Middle School “Knight of Honor” award for overall academic achievement and leadership.

His interests include baseball, skiing, and hanging out with family and friends.

For his mitzvah project, Zach collected stuffed animals for Completely Kids as well as volunteered in their after school program.

He has a brother, Noah, and a sister, Marley.

Grandparents are Zoë and Carl Riekes, Ellen and Don Israel of Wheeling, IL, and Lauren and the late Ron Atlas of Wilmette, IL.