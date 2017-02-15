Saylan/Schwartz

2.24.17 Issue

Amy Leigh Saylan and Luke Louis Schwartz were married Nov. 26, 2016 at the Hilton Omaha. The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Hillel Greene.

The bride is the daughter of Jacki and Steve Saylan, and the granddaughter of the late Edythe and Arthur Friedman, Rosalie Saylan and the late Milton Saylan. Amy graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies. She is the Sales Manager and Event Consultant for Complete Weddings and Events.

The groom is the son of Chris and Marty Schwartz of Stanton, Nebraska and the grandson of Alice and the late Eugene Sobotka and Milton and JoAnn Schwartz. Luke graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He is a Division Business Manager at Gallup.

After a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple is residing in Omaha.