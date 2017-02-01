2.3.17 Issue

Sarah (Babe) Nogg passed away on Jan. 23 at age 98.

She was preceded in death by her husband E. Leo Nogg, sister Minette Zacharia, and brothers Henry and Jack Sterling.

She is survived by her children, Robert Nogg, Terrie and Jan Kleinman, and Linda and Brian Cote; grandchildren: Dana Kiper, Jennifer and Leo Lopez, Kelsey Nogg, Lisa and Mark Goodman, Heidi and Steve Page, Elise and Gregg Jaffe, Brad and Robin Kleinman, Nick and Jennifer Cote, Adam and Carla Cote, Jordan Cote; 16 Great Grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, many other loving family and friends.

She was born in Sioux City Iowa and raised and lived in Omaha for over 90 years. She was a member of Temple Israel where she served on numerous committees and was active with the National Council of Jewish Women and Hadassah.

Babe was the last matriarch of her extended family. She was the glue that bound her family together. She was Nana Nogg to a privileged few but Aunt Babe to so many. She was a baker extraordinaire and a true balabusta- no attention to detail was overlooked from the china and silverware to the centerpieces and decor – they all had her touch.

Memorials may be made to the NCJW and the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home.