Ramelle Joy Ferer Monsky passed away Jan. 26 in Palm Desert, CA, at the age of 85. Private services were held in Palm Desert.

She was preceded in death by parents, Hyman and Anne Ferer, husband, Hubert “Hub” W. Monsky, daughter, Sharon Lynn Monsky, and brother, Harvey Ferer.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Pam Monsky, and daughter, Robin Monsky; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.