Pre/Postnatal fitness at the JCC

JCC Staff

One of the best metaphors for explaining the importance of training the mind and body for pregnancy and birth is the marathon. Think about how long someone trains for a marathon, whether it is their first or their fifth. The average person spends 300 hours, starting anywhere from six months to a year before the event. Now think about how long it takes to complete a marathon, about four to five hours. Comparatively, how long is an average birth and how much time is spent preparing the mind and body for that event? Birth can take over 10 hours, and there is a large imbalance in the time spent preparing the body for this physical challenge.

Unfortunately, pain and discomfort become a reality for many women during

and after pregnancy. This often prevents them from exercising, but it doesn’t have to be this way. To help expecting and new moms overcome this challenge, the JCC is now offering pre- and postnatal training with Pre/Post Natal Corrective Exercise Specialist, Maggie Thomas.

The benefits of exercise during pregnancy include a healthy weight for mom and baby, decreased risk of birthing complications, and a faster recovery. As a Pre/Post Natal Corrective Exercise Specialist, Thomas guides women through fitness routines that are not only safe for the pre/postnatal mom, but can actually prevent and alleviate many common pregnancy discomforts. Working with a specialist who understands the changes that occur as the body prepares for and recovers from birth increases the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy and quick recovery.

Thomas, who is expecting her second child this spring, saw the need for these types of services at the J, so she decided to obtain the necessary certifications needed to become a Pre/Post Natal Corrective Exercise Specialist.

“I decided to pursue a specialty in pre- and postnatal fitness when I became pregnant with my second child. Naturally having a passion for health and wellness, I was eager to learn how my fitness could adapt to this new chapter in my life. My certification as a Pre and Post Natal Corrective Exercise Specialist consisted of 30 hours of video class with the creator of Fit for Birth, a revolutionary pre and post-natal fitness organization. I was instructed on the progression of pre- and postnatal fitness, how to train a client’s mind and body for a natural birth, how to identify and correct the common misalignments found in a pre- and postnatal body, and how to safely and efficiently guide a new mom to a greater level of fitness,” she said.

Thomas is excited to provide these services to JCC members and is confident that she can assist expecting mothers in having a fit pregnancy and quicker recovery.

“During my training, I learned more than I ever expected and walked away with an even stronger passion for fitness. I never knew the enormous potential a pregnant woman had to stay or become fit through pregnancy. The right training shows what is possible in pregnancy and after. Back pain, low energy, and a slow return to pre-pregnancy weight do not have to be a standard part of the experience.”

Thomas used her own pregnancy to practice and test the effectiveness of her training.

“I implemented every piece of information into my own health and fitness routine and have been blown away by the difference it has made. Even though this is my second child, I feel like my belly is smaller, I have more energy and less discomfort,” she said.

“I encourage women to not slow down or back off their fitness routine during pregnancy, but rather to change the focus of their training. They can experience a pregnancy and postpartum body that they never would have expected. Women’s bodies are capable of amazing things. With the right encouragement, guidance and training, women can feel empowered and celebrate all that their bodies can do during this time,” she said.

Current offerings include a Pre/Post Natal Barre class held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and private or small group Pre/Post Natal Personal Training. Personal Training sessions are made by appointment. Programming is open to JCC Members only. Registration is required. Pricing and membership information can be found at www.jccomaha.org or by contacting Member Services at 402.334.6426.