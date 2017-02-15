2.24.17 Issue

Moshe Gershovich passed away Feb. 8 at age 57. A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 24 at UNO’s Thompson Alumni Center. Services will be from 11 a.m.-Noon followed by a luncheon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arye Gershovich.

He is survived by his wife Beth Brown Gershovich; mother Nechama Gershovich; sister, Zivit Semo; and nephews: Orr and Eden Semo.

Moshe Gershovich was born on Aug. 24 1959 in Tel Aviv. He received his B.A. from Shimon Ben Zvi School in Givatayim, Israel; his M.A.from Tel Aviv University, and Ph.D. from Harvard University.

Before coming to Omaha, Moshe taught at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Al-Akhawayn University in Morocco. He also served in the IDF in the educational area for 5 years. He started at UNO in 2001. His title at UNO was Professor of History, Director of the Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies

Memorials may be made to the Natan & Hannah Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies (01105940) via the University of Nebraska Foundation (NUF) website or sent to NU Foundation, c/o Randall Roberts, 2285 South 67th Street, Ste. 200, Omaha, NE 68106. Checks should be made out to the University of Nebraska Foundation (NUF); please note the fund number 01105940 in the memo or on the check.