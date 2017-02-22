2.24.17 Issue

Former Omahan Martin (Marty) Louis Warren of Chesterfield, MO passed away on Feb. 13 at age 83. Services were held Feb. 16 in The Schrager Memorial Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery, 6412 North 42 Street (42nd and Redick Avenue).

He is survived by wife of 56 years, Marilyn Dvorkin Warren, sons and daughters-in-law, Marc and Barbara Warren, Mitchell Warren and Alice Kriz, all of New York; grandchildren: Luke, Sarah, Rachel and Benjamin; nieces and nephews: Randi and Michael Poscover of Chesterfield, MO, Robyn Wolper of Ballwin, MO, Rikki and Alon Mor of Denver; great-nieces and great-nephews: Rebekah, Jacob and Zachary Poscover, Yarden, Maya and Tali Mor, Benjamin and Jonah Wolper; and brother-in-law, Mel Epstein of Phoenix.

Marty loved his family, was an avid golfer and a passionate Big Red fan. After he graduated from the University of Vermont, Marty served in the First Radiological Safety Support Unit measuring fallout at both the Nevada Test Site and in the Eniwetok and Bikini atolls. Marty and Marilyn met in Omaha shortly after his arrival as a sales rep in Nebraska and Iowa. Following 11 years of traveling, Marty decided upon a more settled life and in 1969 began his 36-year career in retailing, relocating to Chesterfield in 1989 when he joined Dillards Department Stores Midwest Corporate office. While in Omaha, Marty was active at Temple Israel where he served two terms on its board.

Memorials may be made in Marty’s memory to Congregation Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Dr, Omaha, NE, 68144; Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO 63141.