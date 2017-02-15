Levine/Ungar

2.24.17 Issue

Jodi Levine and Jon Ungar are engaged to be married.

The bride-to-be graduated from The University of Kansas in 2009 with a degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Strategic Communication. She now lives in Denver, Colorado, where she works in fundraising for the Anti-Defamation League of the Mountain States Region.

She is the daughter of Michael and Cheryl Levine and granddaughter of Gardner and Harriet Lerner of Albany, New York and the late Joseph and Marion Levine of New York.

Her fiancé graduated in 2006 from Johnson and Wales in Denver, Colorado with a degree in International Business. He currently works for Colorado Commercial Companies as a Senior Associate Broker.

He is the son of Jeff and Sandy Ungar of Columbus, Ohio and the grandson of the late Bell and George Ungar of Columbus, Ohio and the late Cindy and Harry Golub of Cleveland, Ohio.

Jon and Jodi met through a mutual friend in the Denver area and are planning to be married on Sept. 10, 2017 in Colorado.