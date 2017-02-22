Leo Joseph Kohll

2.24.17 Issue

Leo Joseph Kohll, son of Janet and David Kohll, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, March 4 at Beth Israel Synagogue.

Leo is a seventh-grade honor roll student at Beveridge Magnet Center and is a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program.

He plays baseball and basketball and runs cross country and track.

For his mitzvah project, Leo volunteered at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, and he is sharing his love of sports by donating sports equipment to the Boys & Girls Club.

He has a sister, Anna, and three brothers, Sam, Max and Jack.

Grandparents are Sandra and Marvin Kohll, and Chester Stefanski and the late Virginia Stefanski.