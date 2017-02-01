2.3.17 Issue

Harry David Richman, Haim Dovid ben Simcha v’Sheyndl passed away Jan. 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Services were held Jan. 6 at Waldheim Cemetery outside of Chicago, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Jennie Richman, and sisters: Esther Richman Gordman and Pearl Richman Giventer.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Arlene Joyce Weitzman Richman, son and son-in-law, Michael Richman and Harrison Parker of Chicago and daughter and son-in-law, Elyza Richman Halev and Jeff Spinner Halev; and grandchildren: Avishai, Davida and Shoshana Halev of Chapel Hill, NC.

Harry was proud to have been born and raised in Omaha where his parents, Sam and Jennie (Segal) Richman settled after immigrating from Czenostrov, Russia. Harry was a 1946 graduate of Central High School, attended UNL and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was a champion chess and bridge player and loved to tell the story of beating Warren Buffet in a tournament game with his partner, his sister Esther.

Harry never wanted to leave his beloved Omaha, but ill health forced his hand in this past year. He was a small businessman in Omaha his entire life, first with the “House of Shoes” and later in the carpet business at California Carpet, but his true avocation was as an inventor and scientist. He was a passionate classical music lover and tremendously enjoyed travel and sailing. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the Joslyn Museum’s Symphony Series or to the Lerner Jewish Community Day School of Durham, NC.