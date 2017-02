2.10.17 Issue

Former Omahan Eleanore Osheroff of Huntington Beach, CA, passed away at age 86. Services were held Jan. 29 in Newport Beach, CA.

She was preceded in death by her son, Neal, sister, Florence Belmont, and brother, Charles Fredkin.

She is survived by beloved husband, Gene Osheroff; children Kerry and Marty Hovenkotter, and Jeff and Faith Osheroff; five grandchildren; and brother, Barry Fredkin.